FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.99. 2,926,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.54. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

