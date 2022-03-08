Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NGVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,510. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

