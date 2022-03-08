Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of SR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. 526,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

