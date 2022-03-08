Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,242. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.