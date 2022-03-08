Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.3-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.79 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 1,722,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 848.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 504,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 160,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

