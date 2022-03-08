YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Volume Tops $105,869.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.76 million and $105,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104658 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

