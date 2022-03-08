Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to report $407.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 122,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,339,000 after buying an additional 877,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 693,850 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 574,780 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,308,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

