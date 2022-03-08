Stacy L. Taylor Sells 1,569 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $18,843.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT remained flat at $$11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 949,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

