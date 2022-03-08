XTRABYTES 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $337,444.82 and approximately $26.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00231067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00191668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

