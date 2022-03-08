PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow Sells 5,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 973,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

