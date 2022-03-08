DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00055594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004853 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

