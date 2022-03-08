Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($64.13) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ALSMY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 1,518,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,238. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

