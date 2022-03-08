Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 897 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The firm has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $941.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

