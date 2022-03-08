Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

