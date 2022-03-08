Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. Cineplex has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

