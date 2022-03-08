Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. 5,580,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,565. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

