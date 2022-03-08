Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

