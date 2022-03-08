$51.50 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $219.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $231.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $231.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 257,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $782.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

