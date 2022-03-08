Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 427,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,348. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

