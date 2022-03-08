DoYourTip Market Capitalization Achieves $167,114.76 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $167,114.76 and $4,062.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00293358 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.33 or 0.01185914 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003567 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

