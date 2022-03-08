Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $12.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,004. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.