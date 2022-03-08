Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.60

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

