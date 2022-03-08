Analysts Set Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Target Price at C$15.25

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.07. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$671.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

