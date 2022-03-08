SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Raised by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,096.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.53. 8,187,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,044. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $318.44 and a one year high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

