$0.27 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

