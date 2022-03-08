Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.61).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.47).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.