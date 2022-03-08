CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) will post $309.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.83 million and the highest is $314.30 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

