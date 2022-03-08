Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $53,132.24 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT remained flat at $$11.70 during trading on Tuesday. 949,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

