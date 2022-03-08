Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,589,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.