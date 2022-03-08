Bx Guidon Topco Llc Sells 125,336 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 125,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $3,750,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bx Guidon Topco Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 1,143,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

