Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average of $234.91. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

