BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 222,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,590 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its stake in BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $3,580,000.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.