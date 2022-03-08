Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $29.44

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ACDVF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 299,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,244. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

