Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,658 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

