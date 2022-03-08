Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 58 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.34. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

