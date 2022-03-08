PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $6.95 on Tuesday, reaching $165.31. 1,174,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,004. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.92.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

