TouchCon 1-Day Volume Tops $272.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $272.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00293472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004390 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.13 or 0.01237427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003561 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

