Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $42.66 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.36. 3,644,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.37 and a 200 day moving average of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $312.71 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

