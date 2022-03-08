Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $20.43 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,364. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $13.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.73. 2,695,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

