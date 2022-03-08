FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,541. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
