Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dropbox (DBX)

- 2/28/2022 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 2/21/2022 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 2/18/2022 – Dropbox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 2/18/2022 – Dropbox had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00.
NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 5,058,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 50.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
