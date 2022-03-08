Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dropbox (DBX)

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/21/2022 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/18/2022 – Dropbox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2022 – Dropbox had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 5,058,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 50.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

