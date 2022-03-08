FourThought Financial LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,575,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,539. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average of $316.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.74 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

