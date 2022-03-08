Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Donaldson stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 649,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,959. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.