Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 20.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 261,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,935. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.