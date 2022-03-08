Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 20.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 261,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,935. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

