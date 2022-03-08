América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

