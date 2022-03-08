Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 329,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 2,534,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

