CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 364.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 151,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

