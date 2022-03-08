Viacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,844.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $4,844.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00262179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

