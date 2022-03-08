Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.88 or 0.00056114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $48.22 million and $2.81 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

