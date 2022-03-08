Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,833. The stock has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

